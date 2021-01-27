Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in apartment in Vanasthalipuram

A massive fire broke out in an apartment in Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday morning. The fire erupted due to a short circuit in the fifth floor of the SSR apartments in Hudasai Nagar.

Residents of the apartment ran out of their house in fear after a thick smoke engulfed the house.

Other residents informed the police on noticing the smoke who alerted the fire officials. The fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. No casualties have been reported but a huge property loss is estimated.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.