Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in electrical goods shop in Troop Bazaar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a massive fire broke out at an electrical goods shop at Troop Bazaar in the Hyderabad on Saturday. No casualties were reported in the incident.



The fire officials informed that they rushed to the spot after information that the fire started at the LED Light House store on the second floor of a building located at Troop Bazaar around 2 pm, and we doused the flames with the help of fire tenders. They added that it took around three hours for them to completely extinguish the fire.

Two persons who were trapped on the upper floor of the building were also rescued. The fire officials suspect the fire might have been caused due to short circuit. The property got gutted in fire and the estimation of damage is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in the day, panic triggered among the staff of the Union Bank branch in Gandipet after fire broke out in the building in Gandipet of Rangareddy district.

Firefighter rushed to the spot on information. Firefighters fighting to douse the flames. No casualties reported so far. Loss of property is yet to be ascertained. Police reached the spot and are looking into the matter.