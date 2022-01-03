Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in theatre in KPHB, no casualties

A major fire broke out in Shiva Parvathi theatre in Kukatpally Housing Board colony on Sunday midnight.



The furniture inside the theatre has been reduced to ashes and later the roof of the theatre collapsed. However, no casualties have been reported as there was no one in the theatre when the incident occurred.



The security guard who noticed the fire alerted the fire department who rushed to the spot and struggled for several hours to douse the fire. A short-circuit is said to have to caused the fire.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation.