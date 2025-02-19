Live
- Number of active companies registered in India crosses 18.17 lakh in January
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar visits Rohtas to review developmental work
- First Bharat Gaurav Train to Chardham
- KCR Visits Passport Office for Renewal, Likely to Travel to US Soon
- India-focused offshore funds, ETFs clock record net inflow of $23.4 billion in 2024
- Maha Politics over Mahakumbh. Rahul to visit Pratsgraj
- Bengaluru Man Wins ₹65,000 Compensation Over Delayed Movie Start Due to Ads
- ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal's Film Crosses ₹165 Crore in Five Days
- Realme P3 Pro 5G: A Gamer's Dream with Advanced Features
- Kevin Spacey lashes out at Guy Pearce over his claims of being ‘targeted’ on ‘L.A. Confidential’ set
Just In
Hyderabad: Fire Destroys Two TSRTC Buses at Kushaiguda Depot
Highlights
Two TSRTC buses were gutted in a fire at Kushaiguda bus depot on Tuesday night.
On Tuesday night, a fire broke out at the Kushaiguda bus depot, completely destroying two TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) buses. Reports indicate that the fire started in one bus and quickly spread to another due to their close proximity.
When authorities were alerted, fire officials immediately arrived at the scene and worked to put out the flames, preventing further damage.
Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with authorities looking into whether it was caused by an electrical fault, mechanical issues, or another factor.
Next Story