Hyderabad: Fire Destroys Two TSRTC Buses at Kushaiguda Depot

On Tuesday night, a fire broke out at the Kushaiguda bus depot, completely destroying two TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) buses. Reports indicate that the fire started in one bus and quickly spread to another due to their close proximity.

When authorities were alerted, fire officials immediately arrived at the scene and worked to put out the flames, preventing further damage.

Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with authorities looking into whether it was caused by an electrical fault, mechanical issues, or another factor.