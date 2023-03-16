Hyderabad: Fire Mishap at swapnalok Secunderabad
Hyderabad: Major fire broke out in Swapnalok Complex 7 and 8 floor. This building houses commercial establishments and offices. About 8 to 10 are said to be stuck in the building and are appealing to be rescued. Four fire engines struggling to bring fire under control
- 16 March 2023 3:57 PM GMT
Fire services rescued three persons who were stuck in fire in Swapnalok. It is said another four women were still stuckbin the building and efforts are on to rescue them. Names of 3 women Pramila, Sravani, Vennala were revealed by those who were rescued. police said still 9 are stuck in building
