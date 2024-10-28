Hyderabad: Firecrackers allowed in city only between 8 -10 pm on Diwali

Hyderabad: The city police have imposed a ban on the use of fireworks that produce loud noises, particularly during the Deepavali celebrations. The directive prohibits the bursting of high-decibel crackers in public places and on roads.

According to the police, citizens are allowed to use crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Deepavali night. The police emphasised adherence to Supreme Court regulations regarding permissible decibel levels, warning that violators would face strict action.

In addition, the North Zone DCP, S Rashmi Perumal, stated that stall owners selling firecrackers must not operate without a license.

As of October 26, the Telangana Fire Department has received approximately 7,000 applications for licenses to sell firecrackers, with 6,953 total applications submitted this year. Out of these, 6,104 have been approved. In comparison, there were 6,610 applications for licenses in 2023, said officials.