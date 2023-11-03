Hyderabad first general election-a trip down the memory lane

Hyderabad : In the annals of India’s history, the merger of the princely State of Hyderabad into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, stands as a momentous event that marked the end of an era and the beginning of a new democratic chapter. This pivotal transition was further cemented when, on March 27, 1952, the residents of Hyderabad State embarked on a historic journey, exercising their franchise for the first time to elect their own representatives.

In the nascent years of Indian democracy, a remarkable scene unfolded in Hyderabad, mirroring the resilience and determination of its people. Much like other parts of the country, the residents of Hyderabad embarked on their democratic journey, but their path to the polling station was unlike any other. In a display of unwavering commitment, many voters reached the polling station by riding bullock carts or walking barefoot to elect their first legislators to the legislative bodies.

The Congress party’s decision to contest 173 out of 175 seats reflected its determination to establish a firm foothold in the region. However, this ambition was met with a complex reality on the ground. Telangana, a rural heartland, witnessed significant communist influence, with the communists gaining traction among the agrarian population.

The Congress's electoral campaign in rural Telangana faced resistance from a well-organised and ideologically-driven communist movement.

The communists had championed the cause of land reforms and the rights of landless laborers, endearing themselves to the rural populace. Their grassroots presence presented a formidable challenge to the Congress electoral prospects.

In the erstwhile Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar districts People’s Democratic Front (PDF) won several seats. In a remarkable electoral feat, the PDF emerged as a dominant force in the Assembly elections, securing a significant number of seats across various districts. The district-wise breakdown of their success tells a compelling story of political strength and influence. Nalgonda district, with its 14 seats, witnessed an astounding sweep by PDF, as the party secured victory in all of them. In Warangal, PDF continued to make its mark, securing victory in nine out of the 14 legislative Assembly seats, while Congress won two seats. Karimnagar, with 15 seats, was another area where it made a substantial impact and managed to secure seven seats. Congress won a substantial number of seats in Kannada and Marathi-speaking areas such as Gulbarga and Aurangabad. The Congress secured victory in the elections and managed to claim 93 out of the 173 contested seats, with a 41.86 per cent share of the popular vote. This sweeping success has conferred upon it an absolute majority, paving the way for the formation of the government, while simultaneously positioning the PDF as the principal opposition party which clinched 42 seats with a 20.76 per cent vote share.