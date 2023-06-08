Hyderabad: Fish Prasadam to be distributed at Nampally Exhibition grounds tomorrow

Telangana Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that 'Chepa Mandu' will be distributed at the exhibition ground in Nampalli from 8.00 am on the occasion of Mrigashira Karte on June 9.

On this occasion, Minister Srinivas Yadav revealed that all arrangements were made under the auspices of the government under the direction of Chief Minister KCR for the distribution of fish prasadam.

He said that lakhs of people come not only from the state but also from other states for this fish prasadam. The minister said that measures will be taken to distribute fish prasadam by setting up separate counters for common people, elderly people, disabled and small children.