Live
- World Brain Tumor Day: Ten lesser-known symptoms that could point towards a diagnosis of brain tumor
- World Brain Tumor Day: Impact of Brain Tumor on Mental Health
- Campaign 'Amrit Generation’ Launched For Children Of 16 - 18 Years
- Stage Set For Pawan’s Poll Yatra
- IIT Kanpur, Silizium bagged MeitY's grant-in-Aid project for C2S programme
- Ranbir Kapoor to buy 10000 tickets of ‘Adipurush’ for underprivileged kids
- Hyderabad: Fish Prasadam to be distributed at Nampally Exhibition grounds tomorrow
- World Brain Tumor Day: Types, affects, symptoms & treatment
- Satya Sai Institute of Medical Sciences Awarded Environmental Management Award
- Chiranjeevi leaks some visuals and a bit song from “Bholaa Shankar”
Hyderabad: Fish Prasadam to be distributed at Nampally Exhibition grounds tomorrow
Highlights
Telangana Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that 'Chepa Mandu' will be distributed at the exhibition ground in Nampalli from 8.00 am on the occasion of Mrigashira Karte on June 9.
Telangana Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that 'Chepa Mandu' will be distributed at the exhibition ground in Nampalli from 8.00 am on the occasion of Mrigashira Karte on June 9.
On this occasion, Minister Srinivas Yadav revealed that all arrangements were made under the auspices of the government under the direction of Chief Minister KCR for the distribution of fish prasadam.
He said that lakhs of people come not only from the state but also from other states for this fish prasadam. The minister said that measures will be taken to distribute fish prasadam by setting up separate counters for common people, elderly people, disabled and small children.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS