Hyderabad: Fish sales shoot through the roof

Hyderabad: As the State observed Mrigasira Karthi, a time when Hindu devotees prefer to consume fish as per their age-old belief, the demand for fish increased in the markets in the twin cities on Wednesday.

It is believed that consuming fish cures breathing disorders on this day. People were seen thronging fish markets in different parts of the city including the ones at Ram Nagar, Begum Bazaar and Balkampet. Apart from these three big fish markets, retail stores selling fish saw brisk sales while fish stalls in different parts of the city set up on pavments also witnessed huge crowds.

Fish species including the Rohu, Korra Matta, Bocha, Grass Carp and Tilapia were in great demand. While Bocha, Rohu and Gaddi Chepa were sold between Rs 100 and Rs 120 per kg, the price of Korra Matta ranged at Rs 300 to Rs 400 per kg.

The Ram Nagar Fish Market saw scores of people thronging the market and coming out with bags stocked with fish. Usually the highest quantity of fish was sold on Sunday compared to the other days in the week, but on Wednesday, the footfall doubled due to Mrigasira Karthi," said few vendors at the market.

Another vendor said the demand for fish had scaled up since Tuesday itself. "Many people purchased fish one day before Mrigasira Karthi. The average selling price of the fish per kg was more on Tuesday compared to Wednesday," said a vendor at the Ram Nagar Fish Market.

"Every year we eat fish on this day. There is a belief that consuming fish on this day keeps people healthy," said Ranjesh at Begum Bazar Market.

Another customer said every year he ate fish on this occasion. "I strongly believe in this traditional practice which cures breathing disorders and I want my coming generations to follow it and take this ritual forward," said Chandrasheker.