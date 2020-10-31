Hyderabad: Flood-affected victim's protest demanding financial aid

Hyderabad: Residents of various flood-hit areas in Hyderabad protested before GHMC in Uppal, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri and a few other places demanding financial aid from the government. They alleged that the money announced by the government is being distributed to only a few people.

They tried to lay siege GHMC office but was interrupted by the police. "The officials are being partial in handing over the financial aid of Rs 10,000 announced by the government," they alleged.

Tension prevailed in Amberpet when the women intercepted the car of MLA Venkatesh and complained that they have not received the aid. Meanwhile, a person from Golnaka attempted to commit suicide. However, the police reacted swiftly and shifted him to a hospital.

Residents from Rajiv Nagar staged a protest on Balanagar-Medak road demanding to provide the financial aid announced by the government. Similar scenes were seen in Abids, Rajendranagar, Karmnghat and Nampally.

The state government has announced Rs 10,000 financial aid to each of the families affected due to rains.