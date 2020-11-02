Hyderabad: Flood-hit forced to return home, in boats

Hyderabad: The flood-affected inmates ofrefugee camps, mostly the residents of Osman Nagar whose houses were still under water, were forced to leave the private schools which gave shelter to the affected families due to pressure from the managements. Some of them reached their houses on boats, even as civil society groups raised concerns over the official apathy and warned of squatting in front of Pragathi Bhavan.

As many areas continued to remain under several feet deep waters, the people had no other mode but to use temporary boats to reach their houses. The inundated neighbouring areas like Indo-American Township at Venkatapuram was relieved of the ordeal after the elected member Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy along with Jalpally Municipality broke open the sluice gates of Burhan Cheruvu on October 28. But the Osman Nagar near Shaheen Nagar on Srisailam Highway was still water-logged.

According to the residents, gates which were opened were later closed after local farming community started complaining. "Hundreds of houses still remained inundated and as many residents of Osman Nagar have no alternative accommodation, so they are trying to go inside their houses and stay on higher ground within the structure," said Saleh Bin Abdullah, a resident of the colony.

"Not all the residents of colony have a relative in the city. People like us are opting to stay on roads as the stagnant waters are turning into mosquito breeding grounds and emanating foul smell," he added.

Mohammed Shareef, another resident said that they have not received the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 from the government. "We are facing a lot of difficulties. Thanks to NGOs which are providing us some succour."

Syed Bilal from Human Rights Forum recalled that a representation was also submitted to Principal Secretary, Somesh Kumar, RR District Collector and GHMC on the issue and asked them to visit and drain out the water from the area.

"If the water is not drained out within the next 24 hours, activists along with 1200 families will start protesting at Pragathi Bhavan or at Education Minister's residence," he cautioned.