Hyderabad: Flower prices hit the roof

Hyderabad: Just a month ago, a kilo of rose was sold at Rs 10 and still did not have takers. On Friday, it was sold at Rs 250 per kilo. And the flowers that are a must for Dasara-Marigold and chrysanthemum too hit the roof. The former that is usually available for Rs 30 a kg was sold at Rs 100 and the latter that one could pick up for Rs 50 a kg was priced Rs 150 per kg.



The flowers are in short supply and as a result the demand has skyrocketed. During major festivals, flowers such as marigold, chrysanthemum and rose land in tonnes - all put together it amounts close to sixty tonnes but this year, the supply is half than normal. Subhash Reddy, president, Gudimalkapur Flower Market, says, "Flower cultivators were hesitant due to Covid-19 pandemic and were unsure and as a result diverted to other crops leading to shortage of supply.

A major chunk of supply to Hyderabad is from Chevella, Shankarpally, Vikarabad and nearby areas. Almost 70% of the villages grow flowers, but this year, many shifted to other crops. Mallikarjun K, a flower merchant, said, "Already there has been a reduction of 50 per cent in crop production and the recent rains damaged 10% of the crop. It has been a double whammy for flower growers."

Malathi Srinivasan, a Math teacher, said, "One cannot imagine any festival, more so Dasara without flowers. They are integral to festivities but this year the prices are so high. I am spending much more for flowers as I cannot compromise." However, not all are buying their full quota of flowers. P Mohan, a resident of Kukatpally says, "Marigold is so costly, we usually decorate all the floors but this we have decided to decorate only the interiors and the main door."

For flower growers who went in for flowers, the risk has paid off as they are able to get a good price, crop loss notwithstanding. The demand is high and poor supply has led to spike in price. As far as roses are concerned, only the rich can afford. Iqbal, a flower vendor, says, "The whole of September went by and no one asked for roses as marriages were not happening and it was also 'Adhika Masam'." The story goes that every 33rd month is considered an 'Adhika Masa' when the speeds of the Sun and Moon cause the Adhika Masa to be between the 28th and 36th months. It is generally believed that all demigods and human beings have rejected this month for any auspicious function.

Subhas says, "The year 2020 has brought only trouble and like all sectors, the floriculture sector has been hit hard."











