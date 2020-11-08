Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Saturday said that people respect police by following traffic rules and norms for safety. The traffic as well as population is on the rise and we need to be more cautious while moving on the roads, using vehicles, he said.

He started a virtual run for road safety at Necklace road here and said that the State police is playing their best role. Telangana police is the best in the country and we have to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents and related fatalities. The Minister was referring to constable Babji who cleared traffic for an ambulance and got appreciation from the Finance Minister Harish Rao, CP Anjani Kumar.

The Minister said that parents should not give their vehicles to their young children. The youth and people should follow road safety norms and protect their lives, he added. The State government is taking all measures for the road safety and following norms the people have to follow. Staff of 50 police stations participated in the virtual run.