Hyderabad: Former Minister Ramachandra Reddy passes away

Hyderabad: Former minister from Adilabad district C Ramachandra Reddy passed away at NIMS hospital on Thursday.



He was admitted into the NIMS a few days ago. The doctors of the hospital said that Reddy died due to a brain stroke. He has been an MLA for four times and a minister twice. TPCC president Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the sudden demise of former minister Ramachandra Reddy. He said that the death of the senior Congress leaders and former minister Ramachandra Reddy was a loss for the party.

Ramachandra Reddy has dedicated his entire life to public service with honesty and discipline, he added. “I pray to God that his soul rests in peace,” Revanth Reddy said.

AICC condoles the death of former minister Ramachandra Reddy.

AICC state in-charge ManikraoThakre and AICC secretaries Rohit Choudhary, Vishnu Das and Mansoor Ali Khan condoled the sudden demise of the former ministerRamachandra Reddy. They said that the Congress party had lost a good leader and added that the death of Ramachandra Reddy, who worked tirelessly for the party and the people, was an irreparable loss to the Congress party in Adilabad district.

Ramachandra Reddy is a leader who has served as a four-time MLA and two-time minister and dedicated himself to public service. We pray to God that Ramachandra Reddy’s soul rests in peace.