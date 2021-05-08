Hyderabad: Former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy meeting Eatala leads to political speculations

Hyderabad: Former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, who participated in Telangana agitation and also close aide of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, is likely to join hands with senior leader Eatala Rajender as the former met Eatala and expressed solidarity.

Enugu Ravinder Reddy made his political entry in 2004 with the TRS from Yellareddy Assembly constituency. He has been with the TRS during the days of Telangana agitation. He lost the election in 2018 to Congress candidate J Surender.

Since then Ravinder Reddy was away from active politics as the MLA was given all the importance in the party. Ravinder Reddy's meeting with Eatala has led to speculations in political circles because he is closely associated with Finance Minister Harish Rao.

Though Surender and Ravinder were at loggerheads in the constituency and the present MLA had supremacy, the ex-MLA maintained relations with Harish Rao. Later, he maintained relationship with Rajender and took up development activities in his constituency through the Minister.

It was said that Ravinder Reddy was forced by his followers to join BJP and give a shock to the TRS. However, its learnt that the ex-MLA told them that this was not the right time and adopted a 'wait and watch policy'.

According to the analysts, the TRS leadership would not like this, which was trying to isolate Eatala Rajender in the constituency. The party has already entrusted the responsibility to Captain Lakshmikantha Rao to keep the flock together. The TRS leader has been getting support from various quarters.

On Thursday, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy met Rajender at his residence in Shameerpet. The former MP said that he met Rajender as his wife Jamuna is their relative.