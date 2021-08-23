Hyderabad: Formula Regional Indian Championship curtain raiser held in Madhapur

Hyderabad: Excitement was palpable here on Sunday as Hyderabad city is all set to host the country's first ever Formula 4 Indian Championship and the Formula Regional Indian Championship with the inauguration of an FIA Grade Street Circuit The event is scheduled to be held in February 2022.

As part of its curtain raiser, 'Formula Regional Indian Championship in Hyderabad and Formula 4 Indian Championship' was inaugurated and flagged off near Cable Bridge in Madhapur on Sunday by Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman, Navjeet Gadoke, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, and Armaan Ebrahim Joint MD, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd.There was excitement all around as the entire area came live with burning tyres and screaming engines.

The race started from the city's iconic Cable Bridge and concluded at the venue. The racing drivers were Anindith Reddy from Hyderabad, and Akhil Rabindra from Bangalore.According to the organizers, the new innings of Racing Promotions herald the new era of long-term racing culture in India with races planned across the country.

In the coming months, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd would host the Formula Regional Indian Championship and Formula 4 Indian Championship, certified by the FIA. RPPL is also looking forward to re-launching the city based league as the 'Indian Racing League' in Q-1 2022.

Also on the schedule is India's First Ever FIA Graded Street Circuit in Hyderabad.Speaking about the Racing Promotions Akhilesh Reddy said, "Monaco being a sovereign city - state has produced F1 drivers, and we as a country of a billion-plus now have the platform to give aspiring racing drivers the opportunity to compete with the best in the world and potentially a stepping stone to the apex of motorsports which is F1."

"We committed to investing in the long-term development of motorsports and creating a platform for aspiring racing drivers in India, the first season of racing would kick off on Feb - March 2022 in New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad, and attract global racing talents as well."

Armaan Ebrahim said "It is great to finally have world-class equipment and race cars on our home soil and looking forward to building a series of championships that enable Indian drivers to compete at the highest level globally and will make Indians a force to reckon with in the motorsport world." The introduction of the Formula Regional India is certainly a landmark moment for Indian Motorsport.

The FIA Single Seater Commission and the FIA World Motorsport Council approved the two championships last month. Not only will both championships provide a truly international platform for Indian drivers who can now race at the international level competing against international drivers in their own country, but it also comes with a huge bonus package which is the FIA Driver points.