Hyderabad: Founder of MESCO Dr Fakhruddin Mohammed passes away

Hyderabad: Founder and Chairman of MESCO Dr Fakhruddin Mohammed (61) passed away on Wednesday.

He breathed his last at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad.

Dr Fakhruddin is survived by wife, two sons and two daughters. He was a noted philanthropist and son of Dr Samsamuddin, a leading practitioner and superintendent of Government Fever Hospital. There are more than 55 doctors in his family.

MESCO (Muslim Educational Social & Cultural Organisation) was founded in 1983 by Dr Fakhruddin along with his team and was instrumental in bringing Muslim doctors around the world on a common platform.

He flagged off ambulance and relief aid services during the first wave of Covid in 2020 in collaboration with the Al Hamd foundation. He transformed MESCO from a Diagnostic Centre to a group of educational institutions from KG to PG level.