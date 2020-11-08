Hyderabad: Four pubs raided for Covid rule violation

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force on Friday night raided four pubs in Jubilee Hills for violating the Covid-19 protocols and opening the dance floors open to visitors while detaining four persons.

According to task force officials, they received a tip-off about the pubs not following the Covid-19 protocols by letting guests dance on the dance floor without permission and the guests were also allowed to enter the pubs without face masks.

Upon receiving the information, the task force officials raided four pubs in Jubilee Hills, which are Tabula Rasa, Air Live, Chemistry and Amnesia and halted the ongoing parties while detaining the managers of all the respective pubs. Apart from it, the task force officials also found that the pub management was charging high from the guests and letting them dance on the dance floor and the staff was also not wearing any face masks nor was any social distancing being maintained.