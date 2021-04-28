Hyderabad: Free Covid 'Telemedicine Consultation Call Centre' facility unveiled

Gachibowli: Cyberabad Police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Tuesday launched the COVID-Telemedicine Consultation Call Centre facility across the city. This move was taken in wake of surging Covid cases and also to help patients to receive medical treatment, especially those who are under home quarantine.

Speaking about the initiative, VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad said, "The medical and healthcare system in the State is highly stressed, Cyberabad Police and SCSC felt there is a need to bridge the gap and decided to launch this through its healthcare vertical led by Dr Rajeev Menon. With the launch of this new call centre, we will be able to address the immediate and basic needs of Covid-19 related queries for Citizens thereby ironing out the majority of their concerns and panic".

Krishna Yedula, Secretary-General, SCSC said that any citizen who tests positive and requires free advice on mild Covid symptoms, guidance on treatment, monitoring, precautions, vaccination and assessing the need for hospital admission, may call our "CYB SCSC COVID Tele Medicine Consultation Call Centre: +918045811138" for help.