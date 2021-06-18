Hyderabad: Free diagnostic centres, govt balm for ills of poor

Hyderabad: The recently launched diagnostic centres in eight areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) jurisdiction have become a boon for the urban poor as it is providing a major respite to them. The deadly Covid virus almost broke the public health care system in the State, as many were struggling for ICU and oxygen beds in government and private hospitals. This when these diagnostic centres came as a big relief to the poor and middle-class families.



The centres provide free services to people in the GHMC areas. According to the State Health department, they cater to patients of more than 45 urban primary health care centres (UPHCs) and 36 'basti dawakhanas' in the City.

According to the department officials, the centres were launched in January this year. Till now over 32,000 key diagnostic tests---like ultrasound, radiology services such as blood sugar analysis, ECG, X-ray, CT scan, and MRI---have been conducted free for the benefit of people.

The diagnostics centres are like mini-hubs at UPHCs. In the beginning, they started operations with pathological services. Now they are expanded to cover imaging services as well.

A few patients at Balanagar diagnostic centre expressed happiness over the free testing facilities provided by the government, Rajesh Kumar, who works as a security guard at an ATM, had been facing several health issues. But being the bread-earner of the family, he had to look after his children. He was unable to bear the expenses of private labs.

Kumar said, "I visited the nearby diagnostic centre and all tests, like sugar, MRI, and CT scan, were conducted. I didn't pay any amount. The results were given to me within 24 hours."

Like him, many people from weaker sections of society are getting benefited from the free medical testing facilities provided by the government.

A patient at the UPHC said "immediately the health care staff is collecting blood samples and asking us to visit the next day. With this, these centres have become mini-hubs for free medical examinations and are of great benefit to the poor."

Doctors at the UPHC told The Hans India that in the pandemic times, many people are flocking here for diagnosis. Even TB and malaria tests are available.

A Health department official said: "People's money is being saved. They do'nt have to pay thousands of rupees at private labs for tests. All 108 tests are being conducted free at the centres. Soon 15 more such testing facility centres will be coming up GHMC limits."

The government is planning to take up the next phase, in which testing centres will be opened in the remaining 32 district headquarters.