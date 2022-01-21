  • Menu
Hyderabad: Free food for corona patients

Women Welfare Service Organisation is providing free nutritious food (lunch and dinner) for Covid patients in several areas of the twin Cities and surrounding areas.

Hyderabad: Women Welfare Service Organisation is providing free nutritious food (lunch and dinner) for Covid patients in several areas of the twin Cities and surrounding areas. Patients who can't prepare can get food at their doorsteps.Latha Chowdary Botla of the organisation said free food would be supplied at the doorsteps of the needy patients. Patients in need of food can contact 77020 60196 (Harika), 98667 30127 (Paatli Viswansthan) or 99634 25551 (Anusha durga).

Patients in the following areas can get free food: KPHB, JNTU, Nizampet, Miyapur, Madinaguda, Chandanagar, BHEL, Serilingampalli, Hitech City, Kondapur, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Bandlaguda, Mehdipatnam, Balanagar, Chintal, Balkampet, Fatehnagar, SR Nagar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee hills, Alwal, Shivam Road, Narayanguda, Himayatnagar, Tilaknagar, Nallakunta, Domalguda, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Padmaraonagar, Mallapur, Sitaphalmandi, Mahendra Hills, Tarnaka, Parsigutta, Amberpet, Moulali, NGRI, Nacharam, Warasiguda, Lalaguda, Neredmet, Champapet, Chaitanyapuri, Bollarum, Khairatabad, Hayatnagar, ECIL, Tirumalgirry, Safilguda, Nagole, LB Nagar, Vanastalipuram, Kothapet.

