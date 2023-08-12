Hyderabad: Free ‘Gandhi’ film screening from Aug 14 to 24 across State

Hyderabad: In commemoration of the closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of independence, the State government will be screening film ‘Gandhi’ free in 582 cinema screens in all districts from August 14 to 24.

This was disclosed by Information and Public Relations Commissioner Ashok Reddy in a statement here on Friday. The film will be screened on August 14 onwards from 8 am to 11.30 am; from August 16 to 24 from 10 am to 1.30 pm. Reddy said the film will not be screened on August 15 and 20. He appealed to students and people to watch in large numbers as it is being screened free.