Hyderabad: Free government ambulances to carry bodies for last rites

Hyderabad: The State government has pressed into service free ambulances to carry the dead to cremation grounds from houses and hospitals, in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

The government made this arrangement following the direction of Municipal Administration Minister K Tarakarama Rao. This follows media reports about vehicles charging exorbitant amounts to carry bodies for the last the last rites.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar said to get the free ambulances, the following phone numbers can be contacted:

LB Nagar zone: Kumar, Superintendent--9100091941/ S Venkatesh, DTCO--9701365515.

Charminar Zone: DD Nayak, Joint Commissioner : 9440585704 and S Balreddy, administrative officer: 9849907742.

Khairatabad zone: Rakesh, AE--7995009080.

Kukatpalli zone: Chandrasekharreddy, AMOH--7993360308 and Sriramulu, DCTO--9515050849.

Serilingampalli zone: JC Mallareddy--6309529286, M Rameshkumar--9989930253 and DVD control room--9154795942.

Secunderabad zone: Dr Ravinder Goud, AMGH--7993360302 and Shankar, DTCO—9100091948.