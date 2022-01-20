Hyderabad: Free jab drive for teens at Inorbit Mall

Hyderabad: City-based Inorbit Mall is giving free vaccine shots to teenagers visiting the mall. The mall along with a corporate hospital is conducting vaccination camp daily from 11 am to 5 pm.

Sharat Belavadi, Centre Head of Inorbit Mall said "I urge all parents to make use of this opportunity and have their kids vaccinated in a safe, healthy and clean environment at the mall, that too for free."

The walk-in camp requires pre-registration on Arogya Setu App and the parents need to carry their kids' Aadhar Card for their first shot. All vaccinated candidates will have to wait for a minimum of 30 minutes before they leave the site. A team of doctors will be on standby for any assistance.