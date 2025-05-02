Hyderabad: Free Job-Oriented Courses for Male Candidates at BIRED

Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) is inviting applications for free, job-oriented courses from eligible candidates.

Located in Rajendranagar, BIRED is offering courses in Refrigerator & AC Repair, PC Hardware & Laptop Servicing, and Microsoft Office.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age: 19-30 years (male candidates only)

Qualification:

Refrigerator & AC Repair: SSC pass/fail and above

PC Hardware & Laptop Servicing: Intermediate and above

Microsoft Office: Intermediate and above

Candidates can apply only by visiting the official website: http://www.bired.org. The last date for applications is 19-05-2025. Selected candidates will be offered free food and boarding during the training period.

Course Duration: 21-05-2025 to 27-06-2025

Each course has only 25 seats available, so hurry to the website and submit your application!

For more details, candidates can contact the following numbers and email:

Phone: 040-29709295, 29709296

Email: [email protected]















