Hyderabad: Free Job-Oriented Courses for Male Candidates at BIRED
The Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) in Rajendranagar is offering free, job-oriented courses in Refrigerator & AC Repair, PC Hardware & Laptop Servicing, and Microsoft Office.
Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) is inviting applications for free, job-oriented courses from eligible candidates.
Located in Rajendranagar, BIRED is offering courses in Refrigerator & AC Repair, PC Hardware & Laptop Servicing, and Microsoft Office.
Eligibility Criteria:
Age: 19-30 years (male candidates only)
Qualification:
Refrigerator & AC Repair: SSC pass/fail and above
PC Hardware & Laptop Servicing: Intermediate and above
Microsoft Office: Intermediate and above
Candidates can apply only by visiting the official website: http://www.bired.org. The last date for applications is 19-05-2025. Selected candidates will be offered free food and boarding during the training period.
Course Duration: 21-05-2025 to 27-06-2025
Each course has only 25 seats available, so hurry to the website and submit your application!
For more details, candidates can contact the following numbers and email:
Phone: 040-29709295, 29709296
Email: [email protected]