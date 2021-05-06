Hyderabad: Free vehicle to perform final rites unveiled

Hyderabad: To perform the final rites of the deceased Haj Committee ex-Chairman and TRS leader Mohammed Masiullah Khan launched free last journey services on Thursday.

According to him, Ghusl is being one of the steps of Islamic burial and is considered as an obligation by the Muslim community, which has now become difficult. "There are many people who are living in rented houses or apartments in the city who are facing much hardship as there is no facility or place to perform the Ghusl, and the transferring of the body to the graveyard is also another task, which is remains unaffordable for most of them. Observing the hardship of ritual, I have launched a free last rites service with bath and to transfer the dead to graveyards in twin cities," he added.

One can give baths (Ghusl) to the deceased along with free kafan cloth (Shroud) and can also take the body to the graveyard. The van is fully equipped with an in-vehicle driver's cabin and a separate rear chamber with an airproof partition to keep the driver safe. Moreover, the driver is trained to wear PPE kits and handle the body safely. "The services are available around the clock and the organisation will take complete responsibility for cremation. The helpline number for the facility would be 9177118866," he added.