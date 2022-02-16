Hyderabad: Free visit to Statue of Equality from today

With the conclusion of Samathamurthy Sahasrabdi celebrations, devotees across country can have a free darshan of Saint Ramanuja Chary statue (Statue of Equality) from today.



"People can have darshan of Samathamurthy and 108 shrines from 3 pm to 6.30 pm from February 16 to 19," the organisers said. They also added that the darshan of Ramanuja Chary's golden is restricted at present. "Also, the 3D mapping is also suspended due to technical issues. Public will be allowed for the 3D laser show and to the golden statue soon," they said.

The organisers also added that the ticket prices for Samathamurthy darshan will be decided soon.





The 12-day sahasrabdi celebrations of the Saint Ramanujacharya began at Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram in Muchintal village near Shamshabad. As a part of the celebrations, homams were held at 128 Yagashalas and nearly 5,000 Veda pundits or rithwiks recited Vedas. About 2 lakh kilograms of cow ghee was procured from various states.





The celebrations have been held in a grand manner and many famous personalities turned up to the ashram after the inauguration of 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya that was called as 'Statue of Equality'.