Hyderabad: Fruits become dearer this Ramzan

Hyderabad: Already in huge demand owing to Covid spike, the fruits this Ramzan which are the important serving during Iftar have now become dearer. There is around 20-30 percent price increase in the recent days, owing to the growing demand because of the two factors.

Fruits have always been an integral part of Ramzan, be it at homes, iftar parties or as part of arrangements at mosques during the holy month, more for regaining strength immediately after breaking nearly 14-long hours of fast. The spike in Covid cases this month have increasingly shifted their focus towards this nature's gift to overcome from all kinds of weaknesses.

Moreover with the rising temperatures, people are also laying their hands on citrusy fruits, which contain Vitamic C.

"Supply is short, and demand is more in the wholesale market at Gaddianaram in Kothapet. The traders at market have hiked the prices and we are charging more after adding our profits," said Mohd Shahid, a fruit vendor at Charminar.

The fruits which were reasonably priced about 10 days back are now priced more than 20 %. Grapes which were at Rs 60 are now being sold at Rs 80 to Rs 120 kg, pineapple which was sold at Rs 40 is now Rs 60 and Rs 80 according to size, watermelon for about Rs 70 to Rs 100 and Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg (earlier it was sold at Rs 16), while the papaya is sold between Rs 60 Rs 70 per kg, almost double of the earlier price. The Sweet lime is sold between Rs 25 and Rs 30 each.

"Fruits are in huge demand this summer as the consumption of fruits has gone up due to different factors. Doctors are also advising people to consume fruit for boosting immunity and avoid dehydration in summer, and the fruits are in the demand," said, Mohammed Muqeet, a fruit vendor at Santosh Nagar. The prices are too high this season as compared to last year's season.

"A week ago, the fruits were in normal range, since the Ramzan was started, sudden the prices have increased. I bought grapes for Rs 100 a kg but now the same fruit vendor is demanding Rs 140," said Azharuddin, a resident of Santosh Nagar.

Observing such hike in price on fruits most of the people seen visiting the wholesale markets and purchasing in bulk every 4-5 days, as they find quite reasonable at the market.