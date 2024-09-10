Hyderabad: Ganesh idol made of mouth-watering chocolate!

Hyderabad: With everyone adopting sustainable ways of living, people are also finding ways to celebrate festivals in an eco-friendly manner. One example is Roots College of Hotel Management, Somajiguda, which has made a Ganesh idol with chocolate.

Chef Vandana and Chef Arjun, along with 20 students, made a Ganesh idol using 20 kg chocolate.

Chef Nikhil, principal of the college, said that after worshipping this chocolate Ganesha for three days with devotion, it will be immersed in milk, and that chocolate milk will be distributed as prasad to everyone.