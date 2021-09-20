Hyderabad: Ganesh in myriad forms steal devotees' thunder

Hyderabad: While devotees were giving farewell to Lord Ganesha on Sunday, two idols passing through Abid Road gave a message of following Covid norms to devotees. They also advised people to take vaccine, as an idol was placed on a pushcart giving the jab to a woman.



The idols became a major attraction. Apart from spreading awareness on Covid precautions, one idol had Gandhi Hospital behind it. In front there were many statues of doctors and health workers who were appreciating the corona warriors.

The State-run Gandhi Hospital was the first Covid-19 treatment centre during the first wave. Later it became the major unit for treating thousands of patients. These idols were appreciating the services by doctors of the hospital and staff.

The idol of the 'Bhagyanagar Highlight Ganesh Utsav Samithi', Siddiamber Bazar, created awareness in view of the pandemic. It had multiples statues of doctors, police personnel, and other health workers; it also had placards saying, "My dear brothers and sisters please maintain social distancing and wear masks".

A member of the group said its aim was to promote Covid vaccine so that people can take a jab. The group made the idol using simple dolls, thermocol, elephant statues. While one Ganeshas wore a doctor's apron, stethoscope, another carried a medical instrument.

One idol was holding a Covid-19 vax injection. A woman's statue was seen taking a shot. This conveyed the message among devotees to take the vaccine. All idols were seen with face masks and also carrying sanitiser bottles, promoting and spreading awareness on the importance of hygiene.

Also, there was an idol which depicted celebration of 75 years of independence. Another idol was shown saluting the Covid warriors including sanitation staff, police, and other professionals who restlessly gave their services to the public during the lockdowns. These idols were loved by the devotees/people who participated in the procession. They were seen capturing images.

Devotees were offered food, water, juices, chocolates and prasad as they participated in the procession. Many families, social and welfare organisations, like Agarwal Samaj, Khatu Naresh Kirtan Mandal (Ghansi Bazar), Madhav Seva Mahila Mandal, Bhagya Nagar Kawad Seva Sangh, among others, set up counters for distributing eatables.