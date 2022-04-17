Hyderabad: Garbage bins removed, trash piles up in colonies

Hyderabad: When will the city be garbage free? In many areas we can find garbage piling up on the main roads but no action is taken by GHMC officials to clear the trash.

Vexed with the issue, members of the United Federation of Residential Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) have demanded the concerned officials to give proper and permanent solution for segregation of garbage.

Members of UFERWAS pointed out that one year back bins were removed but no permanent solution was given to remove the trash from the lanes. As garbage pile up in the lanes which causes a lot of convenience people and also mosquitoes menace increased in many areas.

Syed Khaled Shah, member of United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations and convenor of Secunderabad Zone said: "Bins where removed from the city but either it is the residential colonies or the main roads we can see garbage strewn everywhere." "Also for creating awareness we the members of residential welfare associations have started an awareness campaigns two months back but it is not fruitful as GHMC is not supporting us.

It is a high time that there should be a proper concrete solution to segregate the waste. It will be better if GHMC start awareness campaign in the colonies and slums," he suggested. "Main problem is that garbage is not picked up regularly.

The ward committee members and members of RWA can join and discuss many issues and solve them. As before officials of GHMC had the practice of having interaction with the resident welfare associations periodically and the majority of the issues were being discussed and it will be better if it gets restored, so that our city can be free from trash," said a member of UFERWAS.