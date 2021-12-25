Hyderabad: Garbage heaps LIE all over Ram Nagar Colony

Masab Tank: Heaps of garbage, mainly plastic and household waste, are dumped in lanes and near the park of Ram Nagar Colony here. They have not been removed for many weeks creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Dumping of garbage has become a major issue for the colony residents in the absence of bins-removed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in order to make way for bin-free city and non-collection of household waste. Garbage gets piled up near the colony temple. Devotees have to face stench and become victims of mosquitoes.

A resident, Manohar Kumar, said, "We are even unable to visit the colony park as it is enveloped by garbage. Contaminated water from garbage flows across the road. Most part of the road is covered with waste, with no cleaning by the civic body staff."

Members of the Ram Nagar Colony Welfare Association, along with residents, even staged a protest urging the GHMC staff to collect waste from their houses and demanding cleaning of roads. But till now nothing has changed in the colony. Another resident, Zakir Ahmed, said children and senior citizens, prone to infections, are falling sick due to foul smell and mosquitoes entering houses every evening.

The road from Mehdipatnam towards the colony is completely covered with garbage. Due to continuous dumping of waste the road condition is turning bad. It is getting slippery; may cause a serious accident; can also lead to severe injuries to a person in case of a fall because of garbage.