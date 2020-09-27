Hyderabad: Garbage unattended in Old City

Old City: The prevailing unhygienic conditions in many parts of Old City has been a matter of growing concern for residents. Heaps of junk along the roads and in open stretches, has turned the several parts of Old City into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and disease vectors.

Rain water deposited in discarded tyres, boxes, paper cups and debris is acting as a fertile breeding pool for mosquito larvae, resulting in the outbreak of diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya every year.

While main thoroughfares are kept more or less garbage free, residents from across the city are complaining about littering of internal roads, around GHMC bins, spots closer to nalas and open plots.

"Nobody is taking our situation seriously and we are forced to live in a disgusting ambience. Though half the city has been affected by seasonal diseases, authorities are not in a mood to address our woes," said Gautham Mishra, a resident.