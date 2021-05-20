Hyderabad gearing up to battle Singapore strain

Hyderabad: Amid growing concerns over new mutations of Covid-19, Hyderabad doctors/hospitals are gearing up to battle the (B.1.167) variant which is expected to affect children on a large scale. The doctors suggest parents to keep an eye on health complications among their children for early intervention.



Briefing on the upcoming threat and preparedness of hospitals, Dr Md Iqbal Jaweed, chairman (Press and Publicity) IMA, said: "In the current wave itself each day at least five per cent of children are being affected with Corona. The situation is expected to be more critical if the variant hits the City. We need to be well prepared. The hospitals are truly gearing up with all necessary facilities. Hyderabad has all required infrastructure and sufficient doctors to battle the third wave. But we must be a little cautious and organised to deal with the virus in a planned module, by "sharing prevention measures for the upcoming Singapore strain" said Dr Iqbal

He observed that It is the prevalent strain in many Covid cases in recent weeks in Singapore. "We call it by any name, there is going to be a continuous mutation in the virus. We have to create a herd immunity by at least vaccinating 60 per cent of the population. We must vaccinate children on priority. We are already gearing up and must start vaccination on a large scale. We can start by vaccinating the most important sources of spread, like beggars, salesmen, transport workers, and children with comorbidities in obesity and congenital morbidities. Oncel we get enough stocks, we should vaccinate on a warfooting basis, like we conduct elections through vaccination booths."

Talking about the third wave threat, a doctor from Apollo Hospital Vijay Kumar said: "the first wave of the pandemic in Hyderabad had mostly affected those in the 45- 60 age group. The second wave hit the younger generation. Now, most adults are either infected or vaccinated. It is expected that children are at risk in the third wave. Hence, we suggest parents to take extra precautions and look out for post-Covid complications in children for early intervention. We recommend every parent to closely monitor the health complications of their child and act immediately. Now, it's a need for every one of us to even act on cold. It's not a time to take a little illness for granted. To prevent children from getting the virus, vaccination is must, following all Covid norms."

According to Dr Bhargaw Ilapakurty, "current strains already have been infecting more children in the City. There is an immediate need to build the pediatric health structure. Doctors are prepared for handling the situation. Vaccine alternatives for kids are on high consideration".