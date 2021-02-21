Hyderabad: Get ready to pay hefty for throwing animal carcass on roads

Hyderabad: Throwing carcasses of animals, especially slaughtered for food, in the municipal areas would amount to a penalty of Rs 5,000, stated the official release from the Municipal Administration department.

This move comes after one Kulwinder Singh Sandhu and others filed a case in National Green Tribunal (NGT) against neglected disposal of carcasses in localities. They said that they wanted strict implementation of disposal of carcasses in the wake of spread of diseases because of unhygienic conditions.

Replying to which, the NGT said that since there was no organised and scientific system for disposal of carcasses, it has become a major environmental hazard.

It further stated that it was mandatory under Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animal Act, 2009 to dispose off the fallen animal/carcasses properly.

As per the rule the carcass has to be disposed off within 24 hours of the death of the animal. The Municipal Administration instructed the municipal commissioners to ensure a facility to dispose the carcass of animals in the municipal areas, immediately.

Moreover, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board has written to the Municipal Administration department to take steps to implement the directions of NGT on the scientific management and disposal of carcasses.

However, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has prepared guidelines specifying the roles of the governing bodies including the municipalities. It entrusted the responsibility of implementation to municipalities, Animal Husbandry department involving NGOs, SHGs and Cooperatives.

A senior official in the department said that the government has been asked to frame bye-law for imposing a spot penalty of Rs 100 to Rs 5,000 for throwing carcasses in the municipal areas.

The local authorities and panchayats should facilitate construction, operation and maintenance of carcass disposal facilities and associated infrastructure on their own or with private participation. The funds can be obtained from schemes like National Livestock Mission or Animal Husbandry department of the States.