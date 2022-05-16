Hyderabad gets light rain, day temperature drops

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rains were recorded in parts of the city in Sunday evening for 30 minutes. The maximum temperature dropped below 34 degrees Celsius following the spell of rain.

The rain was recorded in the Ameerpet-Begumpet stretch. It covered Moosapet, Erragadda, Kukatpally, Borabanda and nearby places. Later Madhapur, Khajaguda, Manikonda and the surrounding areas also experienced rain, whereas rest of the city areas were dry.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad chapter, powerful thunderstorms were also recorded in the southern outskirts of Hyderabad like Maheshwaram, Shamshabad.

The IMD bulletin stated that the cyclonic circulation over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood now lies over south interior Karnataka and neighbourhood between 2.1 and 5.8 km above the mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

The IMD said a north-south trough runs from Bihar to south Tamil Nadu across north Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana and interior Karnataka at 1.5 km above the mean sea level. The Southwest Monsoon likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours, the bulletin said.