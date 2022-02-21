Hyderabad: GHMC asks traders to renew licences or face penalty

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday requested all traders to get their licences renewed before March 31, 2022. If renewed between April 1 and May 30, 25 per cent of the license fee is to be imposed as penalty. Those who renew licences from May 31 onwards will have to pay 50 per cent of fee as penalty.

The GHMC officials said, as per GO 459 of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) on implementation of Ease of Doing Business norms (EODB), a trade licence is renewed automatically on payment of renewal fee.

An official said if a trade is identified to be carried on without licence, a 100 per cent penalty will be imposed, followed by a fine of 10 per cent every month until the trader obtains a fresh licence.

The GHMC has requested all traders to secure a licence by making online payment for obtaining a 'Provisional Trade Licence Certificate' at any e-Seva centre.