Hyderabad: GHMC clears over 1,400 water stagnation points

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swung into action after heavy rains slashed the city on Friday causing water stagnation and blocking of roads as trees were uprooted. The special 'Monsoon Emergency' teams of the GHMC cleared 1,456 water stagnation points and lifted 419 fallen trees in various parts of the city from July 1 to July 22.



All the monsoon and rain-related complaints were attended by the GHMC teams after the GHMC Control Room received floods of calls from the people. The Control Room is functional for registering the grievances from the citizens by the staff giving round the clock services amid heavy rains. The control room staff is transferring complaints to the concerned department of the Municipal Corporation for resolving the issues.

The complaints received through various channels to the GHMC control room set up at the GHMC head office were addressed immediately.

The complaints received through the My GHMC app, telephone number 040-21111111, and Twitter are being sent to the on-field GHMC's monsoon emergency teams who have been deployed at various places in the city.

"Apart from water logging complaints, other issues such as electricity, town planning, roads, water works, sanitation and other issues related to the respective departments are also received and steps are taken to resolve them immediately," said the GHMC official.

In the wake of the recent rains, there were complaints of broken tree branches and fallen trees in the city. As soon as the complaint was received, 19 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of the Enforcement Vigilance Disaster Management (EVDM) department operating under the GHMC were pressed into service to remove the uprooted trees. As many as 419 fallen trees were removed from July 1 to July 22 July and DRF teams solved the rain related woes immediately without causing any inconvenience to the people.

The officials said that a total of 792 relief operations were carried out by DRF teams from January to June this year, out of that 85 people who were in danger were rescued by the DRF teams. The rainwater storage has been removed at 53 places as well as 62 fire accidents were also averted by the DRF teams.