Hyderabad: GHMC commends Covid warriors

Kukatpally: Applauding the dedication and commitment of the 'Covid warriors' who continue to be a pillar of trust for countrymen, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Kukatpally zone has installed three structures of the sanitation staff, the doctor and the police here.

Kukatpally GHMC Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha said that as part of junction improvement and with an aim to applaud the services by police personnel, health and sanitation workers during the Covid pandemic, the GHMC has specially designed and installed structures at a circle.