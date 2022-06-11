Hyderabad: GHMC eco-friendly Ganesh idols to keep water bodies pollution-free

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi, which commences on August 31, to keep the city water bodies pollution-free and save the environment, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making efforts to popularise eco-friendly idols, avoiding plaster of paris (PoP) and synthetic colours.

The GHMC is holding awareness programmes in all circle offices of five zones. It is also setting an example by installing clay idols at major city locations. "Currently, the GHMC is working to spread awareness on harmful effects on water bodies by immersion of PoP idols. It is organising workshops for POP and clay artisans to encourage clay idols to save the environment," said Ravi Kiran, Deputy Commissioner, GHMC Moosapet circle

With the collaboration of public representatives and NGOs, the civic body is holding awareness campaigns to discourage the use of PoP idols. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will also distribute clay idols ahead of the festival. This year Hussainsagar and other water bodies, where idols are immersed, will be closely monitored, the official said, citing the High Court order prohibiting immersion of PoP idols there, said a GHMC official.