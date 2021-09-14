Hyderabad: GHMC gears up to repair rain-damaged roads, potholes

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is geared up to repair damaged roads due to recent rain and fill potholes in the city.



The civic body has so far filled 6,321 of a total of 7,248 identified potholes. With the recent meeting chaired by higher-ups on damaged roads and potholes, the officials ordered the concerned circle officers, like the zonal commissioners and deputy commissioners to be on field and inspect the roads, identify potholes and repair them immediately.

Following the directive, the concerned officers are overseeing repair of roads and filling of potholes. In the Secunderabad zone 1,446 potholes were identified by officials. Of them 1,368 were repaired.

In the Kukatpally Zone, of 1,320 potholes 1,141 were repaired, according to officials repairs of rest of potholes were on.

According to a higher official of the engineering wing of GHMC, repair of roads and filling of potholes were going on swiftly. The monsoon action teams were also working in coordination.

"We are also taking public grievances through MY GHMC App, Twitter, GHMC Helpline into consideration like damaged roads, potholes. If we get to know any pot hole or damaged road in a particular area within a week our team is carrying out repairs of roads or filling potholes, he added. A total of 792 potholes were identified by the civic body officials in the Serilingampally Zone, of which 736 were filled up. In the Khairatabad Zone, 1,420 potholes were repaired of the identified 1,502.

In the Charminar Zone, 1,063 potholes were identified by the engineering wing. Of them 931 were repaired. In the LB Nagar zone 1,175 potholes were identified and 1,025 restored.