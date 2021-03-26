Hyderabad: GHMC has allotted 202 workers to Entomology wing

Adarsh Nagar: In wake of surge in Covid-19 cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has allotted 202 workers to the entomology wing. The entomology wing currently has 2,400 staffers who are deployed to contain the Covid spread within the GHMC limits.

An official from GHMC said that apart from regular sanitisation works in the city for almost a year, the GHMC is faced with another challenge this summer as cases have gone up post lockdown.

For disinfecting the city, as of now GHMC has 1,000 power sprayers, 870 knapsack sprayers, 305 small fogging machines and 600 large fogging Machines.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Chief Entomologist of GHMC, A Rambabu said that they were focusing on the sanitization works near hospitals and Covid-affected areas in the city. The authorities have also stocked more Sodium Hypochlorite for sanitisation purpose, he added.

However, Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMOHs) of the concerned circles who were keenly monitoring sanitization works asked the public not to panic.