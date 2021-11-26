Hyderabad: GHMC identifies dark spots, installs lights

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) identified dark spots in different parts of the city and installed streetlights.

In coordination with the police department the civic body identified the dark spots circle-wise in all the zones. Till now the GHMC has set up 14,308 streetlights in thedark spots.

In LB Nagar Zone a total of 3,743 streetlights were set up by the civic body and in Khairatabad Zone the civic officials set up 1,358 streetlights. In Secunderabad zone around 2,665 streetlights were set up and 3,827 were set up at Charminar Zone. At Serilingampally zone a total of 1,312 streetlights were set up and 1,403 were set up at Kukatpally Zone.