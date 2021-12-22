Hyderabad: GHMC lays road in Aziz Bagh Colony

Shaikpet: Commuters and residents of Aziz Bagh Colony have been finding it difficult to travel towards Shaikpet and the Seven Tombs Road. The lane of main entrance gate of the colony was in bad condition with potholes and dust.

After The Hans India on Tuesday reported the issue in its campaign 'Dekh Mera Colony' ('Aziz Bagh Colony' cries for civic amenities'), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) immediately reacted to woes faced by the locals. Its officials said, " Inconvenience regretted; will check with the concerned officers and see that it will be resolved."













On Tuesday the GHMC officials directed the (concerned zone) Deputy Commisioner of Jubilee Hills to immediately take up laying of new road. The concerned officials laid a new proper road and stated that road work is in progress; sorry for the delay.

This road is the main entrance for the residents. With the traffic jam on the Shaikpet main road many commuters take the short route by entering the colony to reach the Seven Tombs and Golconda Fort Road.