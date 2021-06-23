Hyderabad: GHMC measures to curb seasonal diseases

Hyderabad: In order to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria and other seasonal diseases the civic body gets into action like removal of hyacinth in lakes and spraying activities.

The teams of Entomology wing were also identifying the hotspot for both dengue and malaria based on the previous year incidences and also by attending the complaints of mosquito menace grievances received through GHMC online, My GHMC app and Twitter.

The Entomology teams were pressed into action for taking up Anti-larval operations, spraying of Anti-Malaria chemicals and fogging activities in the city, the teams were using drones for spraying of anti-larval chemicals near lakes and nalas.

The civic body officials said that they have deployed additional manpower to conduct the spraying activities and clearing the hyacinth near lakes and conducting Anti-larval activities and spraying activities to curb mosquito menace in different parts of the city.

However, with the pandemic the fogging activities were being carried out everyday like spraying Sodium Hypochlorite the fogging activities are monitored by the officers at circle level and zone wise, the staff are working on prevention and control of Mosquito Borne Diseases and control the mosquito menace, the official added.

To conduct the daily fogging activities the civic body has 302 portable and 63 vehicle mounted fogging machines. Even the Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRCDL) from Bapu Ghat to Nagole, the shrubs were being removed and removal of hyacinth for the free flow of water.