Hyderabad: GHMC official caught while accepting bribe

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the Deputy Commissioner of GHMC circle-8 and a computer operatorred handed when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a civil contractor on Thursday.

The computer-operator-cum assistant Satish at the instance of Richa Gupta, Deputy Commissioner – Circle 8 of GHMC demanded and accepted the bribe from Omer Ali Khan, a civil contractor allegedly at the behest of Richa Gupta for doing official favour.

The fingers of both the hands of Satish yielded positive result in the chemical test.

Both the accused persons were arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Nampally. Further investigation is on.