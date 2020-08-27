Hyderabad: GHMC officials demolish six-floor 'illegal' building in Mehdipatnam

The officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday demolished a six-floor building in Mehdipatnam which was constructed illegally.

The GHMC officials said that in spite of sending four notices since 2019, the construction works of the building has not been stopped. The notices were sent under section 461, 451/1 and 452/2 of the Indian Penal Code. Following the demolition, the owner of the building entered into an argument with the officials.

The civic body has demolished 140 slabs of 30 buildings in Serilingampally zone last month. And in June, the officials demolished 29 unauthorized structures in Ayyappa society in Madhapur. Continuing its drive on demolishing illegal structures, the officials appealed to the citizens not to buy unauthorized properties which do not have permission and occupancy certificate from the municipal corporation.

Besides illegal structures, the officials also demolishing old and dilapidated buildings in the city. On August 18, the officials demolished a dilapidated house in Malakpet, an old building in Amberpet and a dilapidated wall in Ramanthapur.