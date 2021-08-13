Hyderabad: GHMC out to raze illegal structures

Hyderabad: The Town Planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified 407 illegal structures in the West Zone of the city and embarked on the task of pulling them down.



A special drive against dilapidated and unauthorised structures has been taken up by the special task force in Seri Lingampally limits. Identification of illegal constructions has been started after the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department expressed displeasure with the functioning of the Town Planning wing.

According to GHMC Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, of the 407 illegal structures, notices have been issued to 119 buildings. To take up the demolition drive a 30-member team has been set up.

Unauthorised structures have been identified in Chandanagar, RC Puram, Patancheru and other circles. This will continue and the number is likely to increase. Among the total identified illegal structures there are 250 buildings in seven divisions of Chandanagar. They include Raghavendra Colony, Srinagar Colony, Gokulpura, Kondapur, Prashanth Hills, Madhuranagar, Khajaguda, TSP Colony, Nallagandla, and other areas under the Gachibowli division.

The GHMC officials said, a special task force will be carrying out demolition along with the Town Planning officers of the respective circles. "If those who have been issued notices fail to make the necessary changes asked by the GHMC their buildings will also be demolished. The drive will be conducted every 15 days. Apart from issuing notices, a survey will also be done to ensure no illegal construction takes place in the zone."

They said buildings with additional floors without approved layout by authorities will also be demolished. The department is issuing notices to the concerned owners based on details of illegal structures.

Meanwhile, the developers are trying to complete the illegal structures quickly and make them legal by utilising their contacts in the department. However, the Town Planning wing has objected to recent constructions and issued warnings. But locals say that illegal constructions are on arbitrarily due to the increasing price of real estate.

However, "Over 40 structures have been demolished so far. In addition to demolition, we will prevent illegal construction. We will take steps to make enforcement transparent through TS-bPASS," added Ravi Kiran.