Hyderabad: GHMC out to round off desilting works before onset of monsoon

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has braced up to take up the desilting of nalas and stormwater drains ahead of monsoon in packages in all the circles of GHMC. These works will be taken up by private agencies assigned by the GHMC.

According to GHMC, in 2022, the civic body identified more than 350 desilting works in 150 divisions of Greater Hyderabad.

This year, the corporation divided these works into 56 packages, covering all the 30 circles costing around Rs 53 crore.

Earlier, the works were assigned to small contractors who failed to carry out work properly. A senior officer at GHMC said after removing the silt from the SW drains, they used to dump it on the roads and later, it again used to enter into the drains ad nalas. As a result, the GHMC along with some agencies will take up these works," said officer.

The 56 packages were identified including Charminar zone with highest 29 works worth Rs 16.24 crore.

The GHMC Charminar zone has many small and medium SW drains and nalas and this zone is divided into 29 packages with many of them being in Chandrayangutta circle. The GHMC official at Charminar zone said that all the works would be completed before the onset of monsoon season.

These packages are followed by LB Nagar with 5 works worth Rs 5.5 crore, Khairtabad with 6 works at Rs 10 crore, 5 works in Serilingampally at Rs 7 crore, 5 in Kukatpally at Rs 4.95 crore and 6 in Secunderabad worth Rs 9 crore. The GHMC has floated tenders for 56 packages, and the response in zones was good. "Works have already been allotted in these zones.

The works are carried out on the lines of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) under which works related to road repairs, maintenance and recompeting of major roads were entrusted to private agencies.