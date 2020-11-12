Hyderabad: GHMC proposes Rs 5,600 crore budget for 2021-22 fiscal

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee meeting was held in presence of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan at the corporation's head office on Thursday. The committee approved proposal for widening (30mts) LB Nagar-Saroornagar main road. A total of 350 assets to be acquired by GHMC regarding the same. Budget 2021-22 proposals for Rs 5,600 crore were also discussed.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, committee members Gandam Jyotsna, Meer Basith Ali, Sama Swapna, Mirja Mustaffa Baig, Sunnam Rajmohan, Mohamood Nazeeruddin, Muta Padma Naresh, Kolanu Lakshmi, P Sindhu, Sabitha Kishore, A Arun, Additional Commissioner Jayaraj Kanady, joint commissioners and others were present.

INCOME STREAMS

♦ 33 per cent of budget income (Rs 1,850 cr) to come from property tax

♦22 per cent (Rs 1,224.51 crore) through loans

♦ 17 per cent (Rs 1,022.70 crore) through fees and user charges

♦ 14 per cent (Rs 770.51 crore) through plan grants

♦ 13 per cent (Rs 652.10 crore) through assigned revenue

♦ Three per cent (Rs 189.69 crore) through regularization fees

♦ One per cent (Rs 66.20 crore) from other sources

♦ Rs 22.84 through contribution

EXPENDITURE PLANS

♦ 28 per cent (Rs 1,592.51 core) towards laying roads and pavements construction

♦ 22 per cent (Rs 1,226.91 crore) towards establishment funds

♦ 16 per cent (Rs 905.30 crore) towards operations and maintenance

♦ 10 per cent (560 crore) towards green budget

♦ Eight per cent (Rs 445.19 crore) towards land improvement

♦ Six per cent (Rs 281.79 crore) towards other revenue payments

♦ Five per cent (Rs 296.43 crore) towards capital payments

♦ Three per (Rs 170 crore) towards smart water drains construction

♦ Two per cent (Rs 131.87 crore) towards drinking water supply and sewerage constructions